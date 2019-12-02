Got a question for the 2020 Democratic candidates? We want to hear it

The Democratic presidential candidates will gather on the debate stage one last time this year on Thursday, Dec. 19. That’s when the PBS NewsHour and POLITICO will host the sixth Democratic presidential debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

But before our moderators ask the presidential hopefuls some insightful questions, we want to hear from Viewers Like You.

We want to give the candidates an opportunity to address what really matters to you. So this is your chance to spark a discussion or highlight a forgotten issue. Please take this opportunity to submit a question that we may use during the debate.

Submit your question using the form below.

Watch the sixth Democratic debate, hosted by the PBS NewsHour and POLITICO, on Thursday, Dec. 19 starting at 8 p.m ET. The debate will stream live on pbs.org/newshour, on the PBS NewsHour’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts, and air on your local PBS station.

Please note: Submitting a question doesn’t guarantee that it will be used. But rest assured, we will carefully consider every submission.