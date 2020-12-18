Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

News Desk

Honoring Mark Shields

Politics

For more than 30 years, Mark Shields has provided critical context and analysis to some of the most historic moments in American Politics for the PBS NewsHour. Friday marks his last day as a regular contributor to the show.

“Mark radiates a generosity of spirit that improves all who come within his light,” wrote New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks, who for the last 19 years has spent most Friday nights discussing politics with Mark on the show. 

“When you work with somebody this long you remember little things,” Brooks added. We at the NewsHour would like to hear your memories of Mark, and give an opportunity to offer well-wishes, too. Fill out the form below or send an email to messages@newshour.org.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 30 No, Oscar Wilde probably didn’t die of syphilis

  2. Read Dec 18 WATCH LIVE: Pelosi holds briefing as government shutdown deadline looms

  3. Watch Dec 17 Treating trauma early to help children cope down the line

  4. Read Aug 12 An 11-year-old changed election results on a replica Florida state website in under 10 minutes

  5. Read Dec 17 Damage from border wall includes blown-up mountains, toppled 100-year-old cactus

The Latest