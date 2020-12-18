Honoring Mark Shields

For more than 30 years, Mark Shields has provided critical context and analysis to some of the most historic moments in American Politics for the PBS NewsHour. Friday marks his last day as a regular contributor to the show.

“Mark radiates a generosity of spirit that improves all who come within his light,” wrote New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks, who for the last 19 years has spent most Friday nights discussing politics with Mark on the show.

“When you work with somebody this long you remember little things,” Brooks added. We at the NewsHour would like to hear your memories of Mark, and give an opportunity to offer well-wishes, too. Fill out the form below or send an email to messages@newshour.org.