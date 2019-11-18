Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

House Democrats propose stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released a temporary government-wide funding bill to forestall a shutdown and give negotiators through Dec. 20 to try to hash out details of more than $1.4 trillion worth of unfinished spending legislation.

The legislation faces a House vote Tuesday as Congress faces a midnight Thursday deadline to prevent a shutdown.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will pass the measure and says President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign it. Trump sparked last winter’s record 35-day partial shutdown amid a battle over his long-promised border wall.

A fight is again underway over Trump’s increasingly large demands for wall funding, and the issue is the main roadblock in wrapping up this year’s round of spending bills.

Talks to break the gridlock on appropriations have sputtered, however.

By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

@APAndrewTaylor

