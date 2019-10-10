What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

House Democrats subpoena Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry as part of their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees sent Perry a subpoena Thursday asking him to provide documents related to a Ukrainian state-owned energy company, as well as his involvement in a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The committees set a deadline for Oct. 18.

Trump has said Perry teed up the July 25 call. A spokeswoman for Perry said he wanted Trump to speak on energy matters with the Ukrainian leader as part of U.S. efforts to boost Western energy ties to Eastern Europe.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  2. Read Oct 10 Support for Trump impeachment inquiry rises, new poll shows

  3. Read Oct 09 Record number of colleges stop requiring the SAT and ACT amid questions of fairness

  4. Read Oct 10 WATCH: Giuliani’s associates arrested attempting to leave country, U.S. attorney says

  5. Read Oct 08 Is a vaping-linked lung illness a public health crisis? That depends on who you ask

The Latest