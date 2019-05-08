House intel panel subpoenas full, unredacted Mueller report

The House intelligence committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report and underlying evidence.

The subpoena comes the same day that the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing the same materials. The intelligence committee subpoena requires Barr to produce the documents by May 15.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and the top Republican on the committee, California Rep. Devin Nunes, have asked for the unredacted Mueller report for several weeks.

Schiff says in a statement that the Justice Department “has repeatedly failed to respond, refused to schedule any testimony, and provided no documents responsive to our legitimate and duly authorized oversight activities.”