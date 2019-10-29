House OKs bill punishing Turkey for Syria move

A united House has voted overwhelmingly to punish Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria. The 403-16 roll call was Congress’ latest show of dismay over President Donald Trump’s policies in the region.

The measure would restrict arms sales to Ankara and make it harder for top Turkish officials to have access to their personal assets in the U.S. The sanctions would stay in effect until Turkey withdraws from northern Syria.

Trump withdrew U.S. troops from northern Syria earlier this month. That led to a Turkish attack against Syrian Kurds there, who had been a longtime U.S. ally against the Islamic State group.

Turkey has since reached agreement with Russia to divide control over much of the border area. That’s led to diminished U.S. leverage there.