House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) confers with Ranking Member Rep Mark Meadows (R-NC) during a debate on the possibility of issuing a subpoena to a former White House security clearance chief on whistleblower allegations that career officials' decisions to deny security clearances to Donald Trump advisors were inappropriately reversed by Trump administration supervisors, as the committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 2, 2019. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters
Matthew Daly, Associated Press

House panel to vote on holding William Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee is moving to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas for documents related to the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the panel’s Democratic chairman, said Monday that lawmakers will vote soon on contempt measures for both men. Cummings says their failure to respond to the subpoenas is “part of a pattern” by the administration to engage in a “cover-up” and challenge the authority of Congress to conduct constitutionally required oversight.

Cummings says the cover-up “is being directed from the top,” noting that President Donald Trump has vowed to fight all subpoenas issued by Congress.

The committee approved the subpoenas in April.

Matthew Daly, Associated Press

