Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

House, Senate leaders to meet with Trump on Iran

Politics

The White House is inviting House and Senate leaders for a briefing with President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon to discuss tensions with Iran.

That’s according to two people familiar with the invitation who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

In addition to House and Senate leaders of both parties, the White House extended the invitation to the top Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate intelligence and Armed Services committees.

The briefing comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. surveillance drone. Trump said it might have been a mistake executed by someone just being “loose and stupid” and was coy about whether the U.S. would respond. He told reporters, “you’ll find out.”

