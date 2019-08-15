What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski departs after appearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 8, 2018. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
House subpoenas Lewandowski, ex-Trump aide in Trump probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is subpoenaing former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and an ex-White House aide as part of its investigation into President Donald Trump’s conduct in office.

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, says he committee wants to hear publicly from Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn on Sept. 17 “as part of its efforts to hold the president accountable.”

Lewandowski and Dearborn were both “prominently featured” in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. The report says Lewandowski and Dearborn were aware of Trump’s efforts to have Mueller fired.

The Trump administration has been blocking former aides from testifying before Congress, setting off a legal battle that is expected to deepen in the fall.

