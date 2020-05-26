What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

In a first, Twitter adds ‘get the facts’ warning to Trump tweets

Politics

For the first time, Twitter has flagged some of President Donald Trump’s tweets with a warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things. Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

The move comes after years in which Twitter has declined to apply its community guidelines and other rules of the road to the 45th U.S. president. It’s too soon to tell whether this action represents a turning point for Twitter in its treatment of Trump. But the warning labels suggest that the president has finally crossed a line that the company was not willing to move for him.

AP Technology Writer Mae Anderson contributed to this story from New York.

