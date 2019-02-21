What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

In reversal, North Carolina GOP candidate says new election should be called

Politics

The Republican in the country’s last undecided congressional race is ending his bid to be declared a winner and calling for a new election.

Mark Harris told the state’s elections board Thursday that he was ending his fight to be declared the winner in the 9th congressional district.

Harris said he was still struggling from health problems caused by a blood infection that landed him in a hospital and led to two strokes. Harris said he was suffering from confusion but that he could see there were substantial doubts about fairness and that a new election is necessary.

Harris made the surprising reversal after his lawyers argued in recent legal filings to the board that he should be certified the winner.

Harris held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready after the election in November. But the state refused to certify the election as allegations of ballot fraud began to surface.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 20 Can too much salt lead to bad skin?

  2. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  3. Read Feb 19 Read Michael Gerson’s sermon sharing his struggle with depression

  4. Read Feb 21 Roger Stone under full gag order after posting photo of judge

  5. Watch Feb 19 Political columnist Michael Gerson on coping with ‘insidious’ depression

The Latest