Indiana Primary Election Results

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustrated conservatives wanting to push the Republican-controlled Indiana Legislature further to the right are trying to unseat several GOP lawmakers in Tuesday’s primary.

Roughly two dozen so-called liberty candidates are in Republican legislative races across the state, with their targets including several top-ranking members of the GOP-dominated House.

Those challengers argue the Legislature hasn’t been aggressive enough in attempting to ban abortion, enhancing gun rights and overturning COVID-19 restrictions that were ordered by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.