What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Joe Biden wins Illinois Democratic primary

Politics

Joe Biden has won Illinois’ Democratic presidential primary.

Officials declined to postpone the election despite concerns about low turnout because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There were some signs of early confusion, with voters calling a hotline to get help finding polling places.

In Chicago, about 50 polling sites opened late. Election authorities scrambled to find alternate locations as nursing homes and other typical polling sites backed out amid concern about the coronavirus. A Chicago elections official and Gov. J.B. Pritzker traded accusations about who was to blame for the problems.

Biden also won Florida Tuesday. Arizona is also voting. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 16 19 immersive museum exhibits you can visit from your couch

  2. Read Mar 17 WATCH LIVE: Primary election coverage for Florida, Illinois and Arizona

  3. Read Mar 17 WATCH: Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response

  4. Read Mar 17 WATCH LIVE: Illinois governor gives coronavirus update

  5. Watch Mar 17 In the U.S. and across the globe, normal life shuts down amid pandemic

The Latest