What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 10 Primaries

Election Updates

Learn more

Michigan Results Missouri Results Mississippi Results North Dakota Results

Latest News

See all

Michigan Results Missouri Results Mississippi Results North Dakota Results
By —

Associated Press

Joe Biden wins Mississippi primary

Politics

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primaries in Missouri and Mississippi.

Missouri has 68 delegates at stake. Mississippi has 36 pledged delegates at stake.

Missouri is among the more conservative of the six states holding Democratic primaries Tuesday. All but one of the statewide elected officials are Republicans. The Democratic presidential candidate faces an uphill battle to carry Missouri in November against President Donald Trump, who won the state by 19 percentage points in 2016.

Biden campaigned in Mississippi on Sunday, working to shore up support among African Americans, who make up 38% of Mississippi’s population and an even larger share of the Democratic electorate. Sen. Bernie Sanders canceled a plan to appear Friday in Jackson so he could campaign in Michigan, which is also holding a primary Tuesday.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 09 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s special coverage of the March 10 primaries

  2. Read Mar 10 Why Russia just torpedoed global oil prices

  3. Read Mar 10 Weighing Biden vs. Sanders? Compare where they stand on key issues

  4. Read Mar 10 Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Missouri

  5. Watch Mar 10 As impact of COVID-19 deepens, U.S. officials debate economic response

The Latest