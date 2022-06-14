Joe Cunningham wins Democratic nomination for South Carolina governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham won the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

Cunningham has touted the fact that he is the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race, a win that got him one term in the U.S. House.

Citing his ideas and youthfulness, he also insists that he is the best positioned of all the candidates to beat McMaster in November. He has made big promises, including legalizing recreational marijuana use and sports gambling. The candidate has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor. Cunningham is 40. McMaster is 75.

McMaster is running for a second four-year term. Prior to his first election, he ascended from his previous role of lieutenant governor to finish the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term. If he wins and completes a second full term, it will make him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. Haley resigned to take a job in then-President Donald Trump’s administration.