Judge largely sides with Trump defense on protective order in 2020 election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump largely sided with his defense Friday in a dispute over a protective order and said she was inclined to agree to less restrictive rules than were sought by prosecutors around the public disclosure of government evidence.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington rejected prosecutors’ broader protective order proposal that sought to prevent the public airing of all evidence they hand over to Trump’s defense as they prepare for trial. She instead seemed poised to impose a more limited protective order that would bar the public release only of materials deemed “sensitive,” such as grand jury materials.

She did, however, block other defense requests to broaden the scope of who can see discovery and what should be considered sensitive.

The government considers the vast majority of evidence in the case to be sensitive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.