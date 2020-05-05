#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

Associated Press

Judge restores New York Democratic presidential primary on June 23

Politics

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional, a judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled after hearing arguments a day earlier as lawyers for withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang argued that it was wrong to cancel the primary.

The judge said there was enough time before the primary occurs to figure out how to carry it out safely.

The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted to cancel the primary even though New York was still planning to hold its congressional and state-level primaries June 23. They cited the coronavirus as a reason to cancel the election since Joe Biden is now unopposed.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 04 Grim new projections forecast ‘explosive growth’ in COVID-19 cases, deaths

  2. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  3. Read May 05 Grand jury to weigh charges in Georgia shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

  4. Watch May 05 The ominous consequences of COVID-19 for American mental health

  5. Watch May 04 ‘It’s about human beings.’ This photographer’s goal in documenting COVID-19

The Latest