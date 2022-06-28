Kathy Hochul wins Democratic nomination for New York governor

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Michelle L. Price, Associated Press
Michelle L. Price, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November.
Hochul beat back primary challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans in the state and are expected to keep the governor’s mansion this fall, which they’ve held since 2007.
Hochul has served as New York’s governor since August 2021, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.
