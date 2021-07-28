Key details of the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted Wednesday night, 67-32, to take up a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure plan after President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached agreement on major provisions of the package.

The White House is projecting that the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade. A 57-page Republican summary of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press also outlines how the lawmakers hope to pay for the additional spending.

Here’s a breakdown of where the dollars would go, according to a summary released by the White House on Wednesday.

$110 billion for roads and bridges. The $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system.

$39 billion for public transit. The money would be used to modernize bus and subway fleets and bring new service to communities. That’s about $10 billion less than senators negotiating the agreement had originally designated.

$66 billion for passenger and freight rail. The money would be used to reduce Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, improve Amtrak’s 457-mile-long Northeast Corridor as well as other routes and make safety improvements to rail grade crossings.

$7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which the administration says is critical to accelerating the use of electric vehicles to curb climate change.

$5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids, reducing reliance on school buses that run on diesel fuel.

$17 billion for ports and $25 billion for airports to reduce congestion and address maintenance backlogs.

$55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, including funding to replace all of the nation’s service lines using lead pipe.

$65 billion to expand broadband access, a particular problem for rural areas and tribal communities. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.

$21 billion for cleaning up superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap obsolete gas wells.

$73 billion for modernizing the nation’s electric grid and expanding the use of renewable energy.

And here’s a breakdown of pay-fors in a Republican summary of the plan: