LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments in Jack Daniel’s look-alike dog toy case

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Wednesday in a trademark case over a company selling “poop-themed” novelty dog toys, including one based on a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

The whiskey-maker argues that the toy infringes on their trademark and will “confuse” consumers. The dog toy company, VIP Products, counters that their products are meant to be humorous and so are protected by the First Amendment and fair use because it is a parody.

