LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears case involving right to sue workers over damage caused by a strike

The United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in the Glacier Northwest, Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a case involving the right to sue workers over damage caused by a strike.

The arguments are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

The case focuses on whether companies can sue unions for damage to property caused during a strike. Glacier Northwest, a concrete company, claims truck drivers didn’t protect company property when they abandoned trucks with concrete already poured in them to begin a strike, according to an amicus brief filed by the United States.

The concrete company argues that the National Labor Relations Act protects the right to strike, but workers’ conduct is unprotected to the extent they fail to take reasonable precautions to avoid foreseeable and imminent damage to property.