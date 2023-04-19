LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears case on free speech and what constitutes unprotected threats

The Supreme Court will hear a case on Wednesday morning that will decide what is protected free speech and what are unprotected threats.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET. Listen live in the player above.

The case involves Billy Raymond Counterman, who was convicted in 2017 with stalking for sending threatening messages to a Colorado musician over two years. Counterman has said he did not intend the messages to be a “true threat.”

The court will determine whether speech is considered threatening based on the intent of the person speaking or based on whether only a reasonable person would consider it threatening.