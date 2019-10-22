What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

McConnell criticizes Trump’s tweet comparing impeachment inquiry to lynching

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling President Donald Trump’s use of the word “lynching” to describe the House impeachment investigation “unfortunate.”

In a Tweet Tuesday, Trump had compared the House impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine to “a lynching,” essentially likening the horrors of a deadly and racist chapter in U.S. history to a process laid out in the Constitution. The president added: “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.”

His words have brought bipartisan condemnation. McConnell, speaking to reporters, said “that was an unfortunate choice of words.”

McConnell added: “Given the history in our country, I would not compare this to a lynching.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 22 Read Ambassador William Taylor’s full opening statement

  2. Read Oct 22 Anonymous official writing ‘unprecedented’ portrait of Trump’s presidency

  3. Read Oct 22 NewsHour’s Gwen Ifill memorialized with USPS Forever stamp

  4. Read Oct 22 How more organic farming could worsen global warming

  5. Read Oct 22 Welcome to flu season. Here’s your best shot at staying healthy

The Latest