New York authorities subpoena Trump Organization’s insurance broker

NEW YORK — New York regulators have sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization’s insurance broker following allegations that President Donald Trump misled insurers about the value of his assets.

A spokeswoman for the brokerage, Aon, said Tuesday the company intends to cooperate with the inquiry by New York’s Department of Financial Services.

The subpoena came days after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told a congressional committee the president gave false financial information to insurers.

Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay asked Michael Cohen to explain copies of financial statements he provided to the House Oversight Committee. Cohen said he had them in his possession to discuss Donald Trump’s purported wealth with media organizations such as Forbes, and to get insurance companies to reduce insurance premiums, and that he believed that the numbers were “inflated.”

Trump Organization and Department of Financial Services officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The New York Times reported the subpoena requested a wide range of records but did not allege any specific wrongdoing.

The newspaper said the subpoena sought communications and records regarding Aon’s business with Trump over the past 10 years.