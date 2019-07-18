What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump faces legal troubles after his former personal lawyer pleaded guilty and was sentenced for tax fraud and campaign finance violations. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

No additional charges to be filed in Trump hush money probe

Politics

Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to file any additional charges in their investigation of illegal hush money payments orchestrated by President Donald Trump’s lawyer before the 2016 election.

That’s according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They were briefed on the decision but were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty last year to violating campaign finance law by arranging payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal after they claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump denies the allegations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan revealed Thursday that its investigation into Cohen’s campaign finance violations included an inquiry into whether other people gave false statements or obstructed justice — a broader scope than the office had previously acknowledged.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 17 AP fact check: Trump assails and misquotes Omar at rally

  2. Watch Jul 17 Trump’s racist tweets and the ‘politics of distraction’

  3. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  4. Read Jul 18 Man sets fire to anime studio in Japan, killing 33

  5. Watch Jul 17 Why Trump thinks this is the moment to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The Latest