What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

North Carolina voters applaud Cooper’s coronavirus response, giving him another term

Politics

Gov. Roy Cooper’s handling of the coronavirus earned him support among North Carolina voters and helped the Democrat secure re-election. In preliminary data, 62 percent of voters surveyed by AP VoteCast said they approved of the way the governor had handled the pandemic, and among those who approved of his handling of COVID-19, 81 percent voted for him.

With a recent surge in coronavirus cases, 57 percent of North Carolina voters surveyed said they believed the federal government’s priority should be limiting the spread of COVID-19, even if it damages the economy. On Tuesday, its state health department reported the highest daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Fifty-three percent of voters surveyed said they disapproved of the way Trump has handled the pandemic, while 46 percent of North Carolina voters said they believed Biden is better able to handle the coronavirus pandemic, compared with 40 percent who believed the incumbent president would handle it better.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 04 WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as vote count continues

  3. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks from Arizona

  4. Read Feb 15 Results in key Supreme Court cases could change with Scalia’s death

  5. Read Oct 27 How the AP calls races and what to expect on election night

The Latest