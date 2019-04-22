NYC mayor wants to ban new glass skyscrapers to cut emissions

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to introduce a bill banning new construction of glass skyscrapers as part of his efforts to reduce citywide greenhouse emissions by 30 percent.

In announcing his Green New Deal on Monday, the democratic mayor says all-glass facade skyscrapers are “incredibly inefficient” because so much energy escapes through the glass. He says buildings are the No. 1 cause of greenhouse emissions in New York.

De Blasio says the bill would require existing glass buildings to be retrofitted to meet new stricter carbon-emissions guidelines.

The mayor’s Green New Deal effort also includes plans to power all of the city’s operations with clean electricity sources like Canadian hydropower, mandatory organics recycling, and the phasing-out of city purchases of single-use plastic food ware and processed meat.

