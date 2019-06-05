Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a rally in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 27, 2019. Photo by Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
O’Rourke’s voting rights plan seeks 65 percent national voter turnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beto O’Rourke has unveiled a voting rights proposal he says can increase voter registration by 50 million and raise nationwide voter turnout to 65 percent.

He’s seeking to ensure 35 million new voters cast ballots in 2024’s presidential race.

The ex-Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate announced Wednesday he’d champion legislation ensuring automatic voter registration, including preregistration starting at age 16 and same-day registration. He’d make Election Day a holiday, extend early voting and strengthen the Voting Rights Act.

O’Rourke promises to direct the Justice Department to combat strict voter ID laws and keep some state officials from “purging” voter rolls. He’d back a constitutional amendment imposing 12-year House and Senate term limits and 18-year limits for Supreme Court justices.

Citing U.S. Census survey data, the Pew Research Center says voter turnout was slightly above 61 percent in 2016.

READ MORE: What does Beto O’Rourke believe? Where the candidate stands on 8 issues

