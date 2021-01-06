Ossoff wins in Georgia, tipping Senate control to Democrats

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Associated Press
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democrat Jon Ossoff wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue.
