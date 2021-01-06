What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to supports on election night in Sandy Springs, Georgia on April 18. Photo by Marvin Gentry/Reuters
Ossoff wins in Georgia, tipping Senate control to Democrats

WASHINGTON — Democrat Jon Ossoff wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. David Perdue.

