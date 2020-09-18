Pelosi calls Ginsburg’s death an ‘an incalculable loss for our democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is “an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.”

The Democratic leader said Friday that Congress must ensure that the person who replaces Ginsburg on the court “upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all.”

The liberal justice died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Pelosi said Ginsburg’s ”tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality” leaves “an enduring legacy of progress for all women,” and her legal opinions “have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on whomever President Donald Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though it’s an election year — the reason he gave for not voting on President Barack Obama’s court pick in 2016.