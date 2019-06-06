Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Pence says Mexico tariffs still set for Monday

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. is “encouraged” by Mexico’s latest proposals to head off U.S. tariffs by stepping up efforts to halt illegal immigration over the southern border.

But Pence says that, at this point, tariffs still are set to take effect on Monday.

He adds that tariffs will go up “if we don’t see the results that we need to see.”

The vice president says President Donald Trump “is going to stand firm” until what he sees as an immigration crisis is resolved.

Pence says that, among other issues, negotiators in Washington have been discussing a potential agreement to make it difficult for those who enter Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S.

Mexico has long resisted that request.

Pence spoke while traveling in Pennsylvania. He’s been getting updates on the talks in Washington.

