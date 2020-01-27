Pence’s office says Trump didn’t ask VP to raise Biden probe

Vice President Mike Pence’s office says he was not asked by President Donald Trump to raise the Biden family or Burisma in conversations with the president of Ukraine last year.

Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short says in a statement that Trump “expressed concerns about corruption in Ukraine” in a meeting before Pence flew to Poland to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Short says: “At no time did I hear him tie aid to Ukraine to investigations into the Biden family or Burisma.”

Burisma is a Ukrainian gas company, and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, had been on the board of that company.

Short says Pence only discussed corruption in Ukraine and burden-sharing with other nations of aid to Ukraine — “because that’s what the President asked him to raise.”