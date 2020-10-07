President Trump returns to the Oval Office

President Donald Trump has returned to the Oval Office for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern confirmed that the president has returned to the Oval Office.

He has been convalescing in the White House residence since he returned from a three-night hospital stay on Monday evening.

Trump is likely still contagious with the coronavirus.

Before Trump went to the Oval Office, Morgenstern spoke with reporters on the White House driveway where he said the return was possible because there “certainly ways to do it without compromising anyone.”

White House officials say they have put additional safeguards in place to protect staff who may interact with the president, including requiring full personal protective equipment.

Morgenstern says Trump is being briefed on economic stimulus talks and a potentially devastating hurricane heading toward the Gulf Coast.