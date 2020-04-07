Press secretary Stephanie Grisham leaving the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving the job without ever publicly briefing press, to be first lady’s chief of staff.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” said First Lady Melania Trump in a statement. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff. I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”