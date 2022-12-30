Read 6 years of Donald Trump’s tax filings released by House committee

Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn more about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, are from 2015 to 2020. They span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump’s business entities.

The taxes as well as briefing materials and witness testimony

Attachment A – June 6, 2021 letter from the House Ways and Means Committee to the Department of Treasury formally requesting Trump’s taxes.

Attachment B – Congressional testimony of Tax History Project Director Joseph J. Thorndike explaining the history of presidential disclosures of taxes.

Attachment C – The 1977 IRS memo announcing the program for mandatory auditing of presidential taxes

Attachment D – Briefing Materials and Exhibits

Attachment E: (broken out by year)

2015 Individual Tax Return

2015 Alternative Minimum Tax Form

2015 Business Tax Return

2016 Individual Tax Return

2016 Business Tax Return

2017 Individual Tax Return

2017 Individual Passthrough Income and Alternative Minimum Reconciliation Report

2017 Business Tax Return

2018 Individual Tax Return

2018 Business Tax Return

2019 Individual Tax Return

2019 Business Tax Return

2020 Individual Tax Return

2020 Business Tax Return

Attachment F – Redacted 2019 letter from the IS giving notification of an audit from IRS to Donald Trump

Attachment G – Redacted 2019 IRS form giving examination timeline for an audit

Attachment H – Redacted meeting agenda related to IRS audit

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.