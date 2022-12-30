Read 6 years of Donald Trump’s tax filings released by House committee

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn more about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, are from 2015 to 2020. They span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump’s business entities.
Attachment A – June 6, 2021 letter from the House Ways and Means Committee to the Department of Treasury formally requesting Trump’s taxes.
Attachment B – Congressional testimony of Tax History Project Director Joseph J. Thorndike explaining the history of presidential disclosures of taxes.
Attachment C – The 1977 IRS memo announcing the program for mandatory auditing of presidential taxes
Attachment D – Briefing Materials and Exhibits
Attachment E: (broken out by year)
2015 Individual Tax Return
2015 Alternative Minimum Tax Form
2015 Business Tax Return
2016 Individual Tax Return
2016 Business Tax Return
2017 Individual Tax Return
2017 Individual Passthrough Income and Alternative Minimum Reconciliation Report
2017 Business Tax Return
2018 Individual Tax Return
2018 Business Tax Return
2019 Individual Tax Return
2019 Business Tax Return
2020 Individual Tax Return
2020 Business Tax Return
Attachment F – Redacted 2019 letter from the IS giving notification of an audit from IRS to Donald Trump
Attachment G – Redacted 2019 IRS form giving examination timeline for an audit
Attachment H – Redacted meeting agenda related to IRS audit
