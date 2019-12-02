Read the full GOP report on the House impeachment inquiry

House Republican lawmakers on Monday evening released their report in response to the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry that took place in late November.

The 110 page report was released by Ranking Member of the Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, Ranking Member of the Committee of Oversight and Reform Jim Jordan and Michael McCaul, the Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. It came 2 days before the House Judiciary Committee was taking on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The GOP report ultimately concluded that the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee’s hearings did not provide evidence that is sufficient to impeach the president. “The evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations, and none of the Democrats’ witnesses testified to having evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor.”

The impeachment inquiry has focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“The evidence does not support the accusation that President Trump pressured President Zelensky to initiate investigations for the purpose of benefiting the President in the 2020 election. The evidence does not support the accusation that President Trump covered up the summary of his phone conversation with President Zelensky. The evidence does not support the accusation that President Trump obstructed the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry,” the report read.

Following the release of the GOP report, Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff said “The Minority’s rebuttal document, intended for an audience of one, ignores voluminous evidence that the president used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival by withholding military aid and a White House meeting the President of Ukraine desperately sought. In so doing, the President undermined our national security and the integrity of our elections.”

Schiff went on to say, “Tellingly, the Minority dismisses this as just part of the President’s ‘outside the beltway’ thinking. It is more accurately, outside the law and constitution, and a violation of his oath of office.”

Read the full GOP report here.