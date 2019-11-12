Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) speaks at the Liberty Political Action Conference (LPAC) in Chantilly, Virginia September 19, 2013. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Republican Mark Sanford ends his 2020 presidential bid

Politics

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican Mark Sanford says he is ending his longshot 2020 presidential bid.

The former South Carolina governor and congressman centered his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on warnings about the national debt. But he has struggled to gain traction since announcing his run in September.

The longshot effort become even harder as a handful of state parties canceled their primaries and other nominating contests, including in Sanford’s home state of South Carolina.

Sanford’s decision to end his run comes little more than a week after he moved his campaign’s “home base” to New Hampshire.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 12 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Read Nov 07 Discussion questions for ‘The Overstory’

  3. Watch Nov 11 With emphasis on arts, rural communities challenge national narrative of decline

  4. Read Nov 12 Largest U.S. milk processor files for bankruptcy

  5. Read Mar 03 Why this Brazilian city uses tilapia fish skin to treat burn victims

The Latest