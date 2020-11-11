Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

Republican Tillis keeps Senate seat in North Carolina

Politics

North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis has won reelection to the Senate, defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham after a hard-fought campaign and days of counting ballots.

Republicans now have 50 Senate seats in the next Congress, compared with 48 for Democrats. Control of the chamber will be decided by two January runoffs in Georgia, with Republicans needing to win one more seat for a majority. Democrats would win control if it ends up a 50-50 tie because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tiebreaker.

The North Carolina campaign was marked in the final weeks by Cunningham’s acknowledgment of an extramarital affair and Tillis’ COVID-19 diagnosis.

Cunningham outraised Tillis this year, but Tillis benefited from the fallout after the Democrat admitted to a recent extramarital relationship with a public relations consultant.

Cunningham conceded the race on Tuesday, saying that “the voters have spoken” and that it was clear Tillis had won.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 11 WATCH LIVE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives COVID-19 update

  2. Read Nov 11 WATCH: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gives COVID-19 update

  3. Read Nov 11 WATCH: Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day observance

  4. Watch Nov 10 How U.S. history could provide a path out of polarization

  5. Read Nov 10 What the Trump campaign’s legal fights could mean for this election and overall public trust

The Latest