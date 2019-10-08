What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani invited to testify about Ukraine to Senate committee

Politics

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is inviting President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to testify about corruption in Ukraine.

The committee is led by Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina Republican is a top ally of Trump. Giuliani has also served as an emissary to Ukraine.

Trump is accused of seeking to strong-arm Ukraine into opening an investigation into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

Graham said on Twitter that he wants testimony about the firing of a former Ukrainian prosecutor who was widely seen by the West as corrupt.

By —

Associated Press

