What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been recuperating from lung cancer surgery since late December. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS.
By —

Associated Press

Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

Politics

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

The court said Friday the tumor was “treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

In a statement, the court said a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a “localized malignant tumor.” The court said Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The court said Ginsburg canceled an annual summer visit to Santa Fe but has otherwise maintained an active schedule during treatment.

Ginsburg, who is 86, has had several bouts with cancer beginning in 1999. In December, 2018, she had surgery for cancerous growths on her left lung.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 22 How detention causes long-term harm to children

  2. Read Aug 22 ‘Old Town Road’ defied a 20-year trend in hit music. Math explains why

  3. Watch Aug 22 How limiting high-capacity magazines could reduce the carnage in mass shootings

  4. Watch Aug 18 The 1619 Project details the legacy of slavery in America

  5. Read Aug 23 Billionaire, conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79

The Latest