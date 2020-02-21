What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a Get Out the Early Vote campaign rally in Santa Ana, California, U.S., February 21, 2020. Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters
Sanders condemns any Russian influence in election

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is condemning any Russian efforts to interfere in the election.

The Vermont senator issued a statement immediately after the Washington Post reported U.S. officials have told Sanders that Russia was trying to help his campaign. The statement did not confirm the report.

Sanders wrote: “I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”

Sanders continued: “Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia. Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election.”

