Sanders files for New Hampshire presidential primary

Politics

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has officially filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary, becoming the second major contender to do so.

Sanders was greeted Thursday by supporters at the New Hampshire Statehouse. He held a rally after officially signing up.

The 78-year-old lawmaker captured the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary with a 22-point victory but is now working to maintain momentum in a crowded 2020 field.

Sanders told reporters that he was “proud” of his campaign so far and that he would not take New Hampshire for granted but would run “aggressively” there.

