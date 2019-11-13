Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 13, 2019

Who is testifying today?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Who is testifying next?

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Learn more

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Schiff frames the impeachment inquiry as a choice

Politics

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the impeachment inquiry is a test of “what kind of conduct or misconduct” Americans will expect of their president.

Rep. Adam Schiff spoke on Nov. 13 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

As the first public hearings begin, Schiff is seeking to frame the impeachment inquiry as a choice of what sort of presidential behavior will be tolerated.

Schiff asks if the House finds that Trump abused his power, invited foreign election interference or tried to coerce an ally to investigate a political rival, “must we simply get over it?”

READ MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

That had been the message of White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in a press conference last month, when he said it was normal for the U.S. to place conditions on foreign aid.

Schiff adds: “Is that what Americans should now expect from their president?”

By —

Associated Press

