WATCH: Schumer meets with Texas legislators about voting

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met on Tuesday, with a group of Texas legislators that fled their state in an effort to block sweeping new election laws back home and urge Congress to act on voting rights.

Watch the meeting in the player above.

Schumer said he was meeting with the Texas Democrats, to plot out strategy and to praise them for what they are doing.

“These lawmakers are brave, they’re courageous. And they are simply fighting for the right of every Texan to have the right to vote,” he said.

While the Texas lawmakers are in Washington, Republican Governor Greg Abbott is threatening them with arrest the moment they return.

The issue of voting rights has taken center stage in recent weeks with several states in a nationwide Republican push to tighten ballot restrictions.

President Joe Biden headed to Philadelphia to lay out what he called the “moral case” for voting rights.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as expected to meet with the Texas Democrats while they are in Washington.