What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news briefing at the State Department February 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. Citing Russia's violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Pompeo announced that the United States will withdraw in 180 days from the treaty, which has been a centerpiece of nuclear arms control since the Cold War. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says U.S. plans to withdraw from nuclear treaty with Russia

Politics

The United States will suspend its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday, blaming Russia for years of non-compliance that he said could escalate into an arms race.

“The agreements we enter must serve American interests and countries must be held accountable when they break the rules,” Pompeo said in remarks at the State Department.

Signed in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the treaty “requires destruction of the Parties’ ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, their launchers and associated support structures and support equipment.”

Russia has been in violation of the treaty for years, Pompeo said. For six years, both the Trump and Obama administrations have raised concerns about Russia’s noncompliance. In December, the Trump administration gave Russia 60 days to agree to the treaty’s terms, warning that the U.S. would prepare to withdraw from the treaty if Russia did not comply.

Since then, “Russia has refused to take any steps to return to full and verifiable compliance,” Pompeo said.

That means on Feb. 2, the U.S. will begin to withdraw from the decades-old treaty.

President Trump has criticized NATO allies and approached them with a combative tone at times.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 01 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page features racist imagery

  2. Read Feb 01 What does Cory Booker believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  3. Watch Dec 23 Shields and Brooks

  4. Read Jan 31 Trump’s tweets about the polar vortex could be a warmup for 2020

  5. Watch Jan 30 Why the Midwest’s deep freeze may be a consequence of climate change

The Latest