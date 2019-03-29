What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbour, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC12C49E7400
By —

Catherine Lucey, Associated Press

By —

Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon expected to resign

Politics

WASHINGTON — The head of the Small Business Administration, Linda McMahon, is expected to announce that she is stepping down from the role.

That’s according to a senior administration official who was not authorized to speak publicly about personnel discussions. McMahon’s plans were first reported by Politico.

McMahon was tapped for the job by President Donald Trump in late 2016. Trump and McMahon were expected to address the press from his Palm Beach estate at 4 p.m. Friday.

McMahon is the former president and CEO of the professional wrestling company World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

She poured $100 million of her fortune into two unsuccessful bids for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012.

By —

Catherine Lucey, Associated Press

By —

Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  2. Watch Mar 28 Anxious about debt, Generation Z makes college choice a financial one

  3. Read Mar 28 How climate change will put billions more at risk of mosquito-borne diseases

  4. Read Mar 29 Mueller’s report should be made public, most Americans say

  5. Read Mar 28 WATCH: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faces questions over budget cuts

The Latest