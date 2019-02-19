What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been recuperating from lung cancer surgery since late December. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS.
By —

Associated Press

Supreme Court says Ginsburg to attend court’s public session

Politics

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is making her public return to the bench, eight weeks after surgery for lung cancer.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the 85-year-old justice will join her eight colleagues on Tuesday when the court meets for a public session.

Ginsburg returned to the Washington building on Friday for the first time since her surgery in December, but that was for the justices’ private conference. She also was captured on camera on Monday by the TMZ website walking through a Washington airport.

Ginsburg missed the court’s arguments in January as she recovered from the surgery. But the court said she participated in the court’s work during her absence.

READ MORE: Justice Ginsburg illness casts spotlight on long-term court absences

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  2. Read Feb 19 I owe how much? Americans shocked by impact of new tax law

  3. Read Feb 19 What does Bernie Sanders believe? Where the candidate stands on 9 issues

  4. Watch Feb 18 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on national emergency poll, 2020 challengers

  5. Watch Feb 18 Why shutdown’s impact will continue to be felt for ‘years to come’

Supreme Court takes action on transgender military ban, gun case

Politics Jan 22

The Latest