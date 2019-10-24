What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 4, 2018. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Tim Ryan drops out of presidential race

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is dropping out of the presidential race.

Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates, announced his withdrawal on Twitter Thursday.

He said he will instead seek reelection next year to his U.S. House seat.

Ryan says he ran to give voice to the forgotten people and businesses in the country that have been left behind and he wants to continue that in his congressional race.

The congressman’s most recent fundraising report showed he had only $158,000 on hand.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 25 WATCH LIVE: Elijah Cummings’ funeral with remembrances from Obama, Clintons

  2. Read Oct 25 DNC raises thresholds ahead of PBS NewsHour/POLITICO December presidential debate

  3. Read Oct 23 A full schedule of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ memorial events

  4. Read Oct 25 Tally of children split at border tops 5,400 in new count

  5. Read Oct 24 Ransomware and data breaches linked to uptick in fatal heart attacks

The Latest