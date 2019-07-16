What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Errin Haines Whack, Associated Press

Top Senate Democrat gives backing to reparations bill

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he supports legislation that would create a commission to study reparations for the descendants of enslaved black people in the United States.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, the New York Democrat on Tuesday called racism “the poison of America” and said that more must be done to address the country’s legacy of racial inequality.

Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has introduced a resolution that would create the commission to explore reparations. Last month, a House committee held the first hearing on the issue in a generation.

House Democratic leaders plan to hold a vote on the resolution, but it’s going nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed.

By —

Errin Haines Whack, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 15 How Colorado’s marijuana legalization strengthened the drug’s black market

  2. Read Jul 16 Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets

  3. Read Jul 16 Do gun safety laws decrease child deaths?

  4. Read Aug 22 How Trump talks about race

  5. Read Jul 12 Is CBD legal? Here’s what you need to know, according to science

The Latest