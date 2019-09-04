What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Trump administration switches off rule for energy-saving light bulbs

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is scrapping some rules to make light bulbs more energy efficient, calling the upgrades too costly for consumers.

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that the expected saving from the more efficient bulbs “is not worth it.”

The Energy Department’s move is a reversal in a years-long push to switch Americans to bulbs that use less electricity.

Environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers say the administration’s latest regulation-cutting action is a mistake as the country tries to cut fossil-fuel use.

An Energy Department statement says scrapping the efficiency upgrade gives the choice of lighting back to consumers.

